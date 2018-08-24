IndiGo Offers Discount On Domestic, International Flight Tickets. 10 Things To Know

In order to avail IndiGo's offer, customer can do the booking till August 30, 2018.

Budget passenger carrier IndiGo is offering up to 15 per cent discount on domestic and international flight tickets, said the carrier on its official Twitter handle- @IndiGo6E. In order to avail the offer, customer can do the booking till August 30, 2018. The travel period of the offer starts on September 8, 2018 and ends on October 8, 2018. Under this scheme, the airline is offering 10 per cent discount on one-way fare and 15 per cent discount on return fare. The discount can be availed only by using the promo code 'SEP15P' at the time of booking on IndiGo's official website- goindigo.in or mobile app, said the carrier.

Here are 10 things to know about IndiGo's new discount offer:

1. Limited inventory is available under the offer. Discount will be be provided to customers subject to availability and at the sole discretion of IndiGo, said the airline.

2. Discount is not applicable on airport charges and government taxes.

3. IndiGo's offer is valid for bookings made during the offer period, at least fifteen days prior to the date of departure, provided that the date of travel is no later than October 8, 2018, said IndiGo.

4. The offer is valid only on non-stop flights on various sectors across IndiGo's domestic and international network.

5. This offer cannot be clubbed with any other offer, scheme, or promotion.

6. IndiGo's offer is non-transferable, non-exchangeable and non-encashable.

7. If the booking made under this offer is cancelled for any reason, the promo code or offer cannot be revalidated for the purpose of new booking made in its place, noted the carrier.

8. All flight bookings made under this offer shall be subject to IndiGo's conditions of carriage available at goindigo.in.

9. IndiGo reserves the right to terminate or modify this offer at any time, without assigning any reason and without prior intimation, mentioned the airline.

10. IndiGo's decision with respect to all transactions under the offer, shall be final and binding on all the participating customers.

Meanwhile, rival Jet Airways is offering discount on international flights flying to destinations such as Amsterdam, Paris, London, Manchester, Toronto and Dubai, among others. The sale offer is applicable to premiere and economy class bookings, according to the airline's website -- jetairways.com.