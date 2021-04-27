Indian Railways To Develop Multi-Functional Complexes At Bellary, Sikar, Bharatpur Stations

The deadline for the submission of bids is May 12, 2021, said Rail Land Development Authority

The Rail Land Development Authority - Indian Railways' special purpose vehicle for land monetization, recently invited bids for leasing three sites, in order to develop multi-functional complexes or MFC at Sikar, Bellary, and Bharatpur railway stations, for a period of 45 years. According to a statement shared by the organisation, the aim of developing multi-functional complexes at the three railway stations is to equip the land with better infrastructure and boost passenger-centric amenities. (Also Read: Indian Railways Adopts Form-Based Codes For Station Redevelopment Project )



The Sikar and Bharatpur railway stations are situated in Rajasthan and Bellary station is in Karnataka. According to Rail Land Development Authority, the deadline for the submission of bids is May 12, 2021. The sites identified for developing multi-functional complexes are near the railway stations or come within the station's circulating area. As part of the development project, a combination of retail spaces, hotels, retail amenities or shops are outlined to be implemented on the multi-functional complex sites.

For the development project, the bidder will be selected through an online single-stage bidding process, which will be transparent, said Rail Land Development Authority. The developer for the project will be delegated to complete the construction at each site and commission the site within a period of two years.

The bidder will also be allowed to market and sub-lease the built-up area for lawful and legal activities. Passenger-centric facilities such as ATM, food stalls, medicine stores, budget hotels, variety stores, bookstalls are planned to be implemented as part of the project.