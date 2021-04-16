Indian Railways Adopts Form-Based Codes For Station Redevelopment Project

The New Delhi station revamp is expected to attract foreign investors From Dubai, Spain, etc

As part of Indian Railways' project of redeveloping stations across the national transporter's network in the country, the nodal agency has formulated a first-of-its-kind 'form-based codes' for the commercial development of railway land. The Indian Railways Station Development Corporation or IRSDC, responsible for executing the station redevelopment project, has adopted the form-based codes approach, as per the guidebook issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. (Also Read: Bids Open For New Delhi Station Redevelopment: Adani, GMR, Others In Fray )

According to a statement shared by the organisation, the move is aimed at railway land or railway station areas into Railopolis, based on the principles of transit-oriented development (TOD). The form-based codes approach is simply a set of a comprehensive set of codes, norms, and guidelines prepared by the nodal organisation to plan station redevelopment and regulating commercial development of railway land.

According to Indian Railways Station Development Corporation, the form-based codes involve sub plot property development card, layout regulating plans, and building design codes. The layout regulating plans include the outlays transit-oriented development-based planning of the layout area. This will ensure optimum density and issuance of sub plot. The sub plot property development involves the outlays design parameters for transit-oriented development based sub plot development.