Indian Railway Trains Cancelled, Rescheduled Due To Heavy Rains, Andheri Bridge Mishap

Indian Railway's western wing (Western Railway) on Tuesday cancelled or rescheduled several trains in Mumbai after Andheri bridge collapse that adversely hit the train services in the state capital. However, a day after, the train schedule seemingly returned to normalcy as all lines between Andheri and Vile Parle are running normally, announced Western Railway in a tweet today. The trains that were cancelled on Tuesday on account of ROB (road overbridge) collapse at Andheri station were Mumbai Central -Firozpur Janta Express, Mumbai Central-H. Nizamuddin Kranti Express, Mumbai Central -Podbandar Suarastra Express, Bandra Terminus-Vapi Passenger and Vapi-Virar Passenger and Virar-Vaisad Memu between Mumbau Central and Palghar.

The aftermaths are still visible today as Western Railway announced on Wednesday that all local trains between Churchgate and Virar are running 10 to 15 minute behind schedule. First trip of AC local from Mahalaxmi to Borivali at 6.58 am will remain cancelled. Train number 22,953 MMCT-ADI Gujarat Experess DT that had a scheduled departure of 8.30 is two hours and 45 minutes late.

However, the trains are being run at 20 kmph near Andheri in view of safety, announced Western Railway on Wednesday.

Eastern Railway

The train number 53034 will remain cancelled from Rampurhat in connection with commissioning of yard remodelling work and Azimgang junction cabin doubling work of Eastern Railway's howrah division starting Wednesday, announced Eastern Railway.

Besides this, trains number 53007, 73151 and 13017 will short terminate at Azimganj, Lalbag Court Road and Gosaingram respectively. Also, trains number 73035, 73038 and 53030 will be rescheduled.

Central Railway

Central Railway has cancelled several intercity trains on July 4 in wake of expectations of heavy rains and high tide in Mumbai, Central Railway announced on Tuesday in a tweet. The Central Railway trains that have been affected are Rajya Rani Express, Manmad Godavari Expresss, Pune Sinhagad Express and Pune Pragati Express.

Central Railway Trains That Got Cancelled on July 4