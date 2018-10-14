Indian Railways Ticket Reservation Rules: Key Things To Know

Passengers with confirmed reservation are allotted berths at the time of booking itself.

Indian Railways offers the facility of reservation of tickets through its online ticketing arm-IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation), which also handles its catering operations, and offline bookings from railway reservation counters. The Railway Administration reserves seats, berths, compartments, or carriage in accordance with the rules and conditions published in the coaching tariff, said Indian Railways on its website - indianrail.gov.in. Advance reservations are made generally up to 120 days in advance for all classes and all trains. The period of advance reservation (ARP) is exclusive of the day of departure of the train.

Here are key reservation rules of Indian Railways to know:

1. An person can book only up to six tickets on one request form provided all passengers are for the same destination and for the same train.

2. Only one request form is accepted from a person at one time. However, if onward/return journey are involved, two or there forms can be accepted for the same passenger.

3. Passengers with confirmed reservation are allotted berths at the time of booking and the coach and berth numbers are indicated on the ticket itself.

4. The requests for reservation at the reservation counters are accepted up to 4 hours before the scheduled departure of the train, after which, the reservation will be done at the current counters at the stations up to one hour before the scheduled departure of the train. Thereafter ticket collector can provide the ticket, if vacant berths are available.

5. The minimum age for availing concession is 58 years in case of women senior citizens and concession is 50 per cent in basic fare only, said Indian Railways. Whereas, minimum age for availing concession is 60 years in case of Men senior citizens and element of concession is 40 per cent in basic fare.