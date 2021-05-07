Indian Railways Inducts 100th 'Made In India' Electric Locomotive On Network

Indian Railways authorities inducted the 100th 'Made in India' electric locomotive or e-loco in its fleet on Thursday, May 6, which was build in the country's largest integrated greenfield manufacturing facilities. These electric locomotives of 12,000 horsepower (HP) are the country's most powerful indigenous locomotives, which have already covered more than 4.8 million kilometers, hauling several commodities across 17 states and two union territories. According to a recent statement released by the Railway Ministry, the e-locos are a part of the government's 'Make in India' initiative. (Also Read: Alstom Delivers 100th Electric Locomotive As Part Of Biggest FDI In Indian Railways )