Step-By-Step Guide To Register For JioGigaFiber Broadband Service

The installation of JioGigaFiber will be done in areas where it receives most number of registrations.

JioGigaFiber official registration opened today, August 15 on Independence Day. JioGigaFiber is Reliance Jio's fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband internet service. Users can register themselves for JioGigaFiber by visiting Jio's official website - jio.com or MyJio app. JioGigaFiber is offering ultra high-speed internet up to 100Mbps for 90 days along with a monthly data quota of 100 GB and a complimentary access to a host of Jio's premium apps under it's preview offer. As this is a preview offer, there are no installation charges levied but there is a refundable security deposit of Rs. 4,500 taken for the ONT (Optical Network Terminal) device (GigaHub Home Gateway), said Reliance Jio on it's official website- jio.com.

In case, the user consumes 100 GB of data provided by JioGigaFiber within a month, he/she can still continue to enjoy high speed internet services by performing a complimentary data top-up of 40 GB via MyJio app or through jio.com. However, there are some conditions for getting Jio GigaFiber. Simply registering does not ensure a preview connection. The installation of JioGigaFiber will be done in areas where it receives most number of registrations, the company said in a statement.

Here are the steps to register for JioGigaFiber:

1. Open MyJio app/Jio.com website and and click on JioGigaFiber tab. You will be directed to gigafiber.jio.com

2. Enter your address and choose whether it is your home address or work address. Now click on confirm

Advertisement

3. Enter name and mobile number (which can be a non-Jio number also. Click on 'Generate OTP (One Time Password)'

4. Now, enter the OTP received on your number. Jio will also ask if you are submitting details on behalf of RWA/society, developer, township. However, this is optional. You can skip this option

5. Click on 'Submit'. A confirmation message is displayed which reads- 'Address details have been successfully shared'