Benefits of Linking Aadhaar Card For Filing Income Tax Returns

Linking of Aadhaar in e-filing website is beneficial for tax payers, informed Digital India on its official handle- @_DigitalIndia. Tax payers can use(ITR) for making ITR filing easier. Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is mandated to issue Aadhaar card as well as the 12-digit Unique Identity Number (UID) known as Aadhaar number for the citizens of India. Users can now also instantly1. User can e-verify return/forms and other submission such as refund re-issue, e-proceeding just by using Aadhaar OTP (One Time Password).2. The linking enables e-filing vault higher security using Aadhaar OTP.3. User can also reset password using Aadhaar OTP.1. Log in to income tax e-filing website and click on 'Aadhaar' link2. Enter PAN number, Aadhaar number, name as per Aadhaar and other details3. Click on 'Link Aadhaar'4. Upload ITR through the Income Tax e-filing website5. A One-Time Password (OTP) will be sent to the mobile number registered with Aadhaar 6. Enter the OTP received on registered mobile number and click on submit7. A message will be displayed 'Return successfully e-Verified'. Now, download the Acknowledgement'. This acknowledgment will also be sent to the registered email id