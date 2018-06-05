Benefits of Linking Aadhaar Card For Filing Income Tax Returns

Benefits of linking UIDAI's Aadhaar in e-filing website:
#DigitalIndiaFAQs | What are the benefits of linking #Aadhaar@UIDAI in e-Filing website?— Digital India (@_DigitalIndia) June 3, 2018
For more information, please visit the website -https://t.co/Z4MJFHtmli#eFilingFAQs#DigitalIndiaFactspic.twitter.com/7brygMmOKs
1. User can e-verify return/forms and other submission such as refund re-issue, e-proceeding just by using Aadhaar OTP (One Time Password).
2. The linking enables e-filing vault higher security using Aadhaar OTP.
3. User can also reset password using Aadhaar OTP.
How to e-verify Income Tax Returns (ITR) using UIDAI's Aadhaar:
1. Log in to income tax e-filing website and click on 'Aadhaar' link
2. Enter PAN number, Aadhaar number, name as per Aadhaar and other details
3. Click on 'Link Aadhaar'
4. Upload ITR through the Income Tax e-filing website
5. A One-Time Password (OTP) will be sent to the mobile number registered with Aadhaar
Comments6. Enter the OTP received on registered mobile number and click on submit
7. A message will be displayed 'Return successfully e-Verified'. Now, download the Acknowledgement'. This acknowledgment will also be sent to the registered email id