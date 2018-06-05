Benefits of Linking Aadhaar Card For Filing Income Tax Returns User can e-verify return/forms and other submission such as refund re-issue, e-proceeding just by using Aadhaar OTP (One Time Password).

Share EMAIL PRINT UIDAI is mandated to issue 12 digit Aadhaar number. Aadhaar based e-verification of their Income Tax Returns (ITR) for making ITR filing easier. Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is mandated to issue Aadhaar card as well as the 12-digit Unique Identity Number (UID) known as Aadhaar number for the citizens of India. Users can now also instantly e-verify their income tax return using Aadhaar OTP. #DigitalIndiaFAQs | What are the benefits of linking #Aadhaar@UIDAI in e-Filing website?



For more information, please visit the website -https://t.co/Z4MJFHtmli#eFilingFAQs#DigitalIndiaFactspic.twitter.com/7brygMmOKs — Digital India (@_DigitalIndia) June 3, 2018 Benefits of linking UIDAI's Aadhaar in e-filing website:



1. User can e-verify return/forms and other submission such as refund re-issue, e-proceeding just by using Aadhaar OTP (One Time Password).



2. The linking enables e-filing vault higher security using Aadhaar OTP.



3. User can also reset password using Aadhaar OTP.



How to e-verify Income Tax Returns (ITR) using UIDAI's Aadhaar:



1. Log in to income tax e-filing website and click on 'Aadhaar' link



2. Enter PAN number, Aadhaar number, name as per Aadhaar and other details



3. Click on 'Link Aadhaar'



4. Upload ITR through the Income Tax e-filing website



5. A One-Time Password (OTP) will be sent to the mobile number registered with Aadhaar



6. Enter the OTP received on registered mobile number and click on submit



7. A message will be displayed 'Return successfully e-Verified'. Now, download the Acknowledgement'. This acknowledgment will also be sent to the registered email id





Linking of Aadhaar in e-filing website is beneficial for tax payers, informed Digital India on its official handle- @_DigitalIndia. Tax payers can use(ITR) for making ITR filing easier. Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is mandated to issue Aadhaar card as well as the 12-digit Unique Identity Number (UID) known as Aadhaar number for the citizens of India. Users can now also instantly1. User can e-verify return/forms and other submission such as refund re-issue, e-proceeding just by using Aadhaar OTP (One Time Password).2. The linking enables e-filing vault higher security using Aadhaar OTP.3. User can also reset password using Aadhaar OTP.1. Log in to income tax e-filing website and click on 'Aadhaar' link2. Enter PAN number, Aadhaar number, name as per Aadhaar and other details3. Click on 'Link Aadhaar'4. Upload ITR through the Income Tax e-filing website5. A One-Time Password (OTP) will be sent to the mobile number registered with Aadhaar 6. Enter the OTP received on registered mobile number and click on submit7. A message will be displayed 'Return successfully e-Verified'. Now, download the Acknowledgement'. This acknowledgment will also be sent to the registered email id NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter