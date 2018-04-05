Pensioners Are Eligible For Flat Deduction Of Rs 40,000, Clarifies Government

"The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has clarified that the pension received by a taxpayer from his former employer is taxable under the head "Salaries". The Finance Act, 2018 has amended Section 16 of the Income-tax Act, 1961("the Act") to provide that a taxpayer having income chargeable under the head "Salaries" shall be allowed a deduction of Rs 40,000/- or the amount of salary, whichever is less, for computing his taxable income. Accordingly, any taxpayer who is in receipt of pension from his former employer shall be entitled to claim a deduction of Rs 40,000/- or the amount of pension, whichever is less, under Section 16 of the Act," said the press release.
This additional deduction of Rs 40,000 was proposed in Budget 2018 in place of the former deductions of Rs 19,200 for transport allowance and Rs 15,000 for medical reimbursement. The move is expected to benefit 2.5 crore salaried employees.
The benefits arising from standard deduction depend on the tax bracket of a particular salaried individual.