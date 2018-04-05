Pensioners Are Eligible For Flat Deduction Of Rs 40,000, Clarifies Government

CBDT issues clarification regarding applicability of standard deduction to pension received from former employer. — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) April 5, 2018

As per the amended Section 16 of the Income–tax Act, 1961, a taxpayer having income chargeable under the head “Salaries” shall be allowed a deduction of Rs 40,000/- or the amount of salary, whichever is less, for computing his taxable income. — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) April 5, 2018

It is clarified that a taxpayer who is in receipt of pension from his former employer shall be entitled to claim a deduction of Rs 40,000/- or the amount of pension, whichever is less, under Section 16 of the Act. — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) April 5, 2018