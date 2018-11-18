NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
"I Want To Declare Myself The Ambassador Of Air India", Says Shah Rukh Khan

Declaring himself "unofficially", the "ambassador of Air India", Mr Khan thanked the ground staff and the pilots for a hospitable journey.

Corporates | November 18, 2018 16:03 IST
State-run carrier Air India on Sunday received praise from film star Shah Rukh Khan who said that he had "a hospitable, warm, beautiful journey" onboard the airline. Declaring himself "unofficially and unabashedly", the "ambassador of Air India", Mr Khan, 53, said, " Thank u to the ground staff and the wonderful pilots for a hospitable warm and beautiful journey". 

The tweet was retweeted by Air India's official handle- @airindiain.

