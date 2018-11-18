'I Want To Declare Myself The Ambassador Of Air India', Says Shah Rukh Khan

State-run carrier Air India on Sunday received praise from film star Shah Rukh Khan who said that he had "a hospitable, warm, beautiful journey" onboard the airline. Declaring himself "unofficially and unabashedly", the "ambassador of Air India", Mr Khan, 53, said, " Thank u to the ground staff and the wonderful pilots for a hospitable warm and beautiful journey".

Unofficially & Unabashedly I want to declare myself the ambassador of @airindiain ndia. Thank u to the ground staff and the wonderful pilots for a hospitable warm & beautiful journey...Maharaja, Maharaja hi hota hai... — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 18, 2018

The tweet was retweeted by Air India's official handle- @airindiain.