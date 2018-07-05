Humsafar Gandhidham-Tirunelveli Express Train Rolls Out Today: Schedule, Time Table, Other Details

The picture has been used for representational purpose only

Indian Railway's western wing (Western Railway) on Wednesday announced to introduce a new weekly Humsafar Express between Gandhidham and Tirunelveli via Vasai Road. The inaugural run of Humsafar train will start on July 5, and the regular run will begin from July 16, announced Western Railway in a tweet recently. The Humsafar Express train offers all tier 3 AC coaches and a pantry car. From July 5 onwards, the inaugural run is slated will begin, the tweet explained.

Humsafar Gandhidham -Tirunelveli Train Schedule, Other Details

The Western Railway's train number 09424 will depart from Gandhidham at 10 am on Thursday and will reach Tirunelveli at 9.30 am on Saturday. The train number 09423 will depart on Sunday from Tirunelveli at 7 am and will reach Gandhidham at 6.15 am on Tuesday.

As the regular run begins from July 16, the train number 19424 will depart from Gandhidham on every Monday at 1.50 pm to reach Vasai Road at 3.10 the next day and reach Tirunelveli at 11.30 am on Wednesday.

Similarly, in the return journey from July 19, the train number 19423 Tirunelveli-Gandhidham Weekly Humsafar Express will depart every Thursday from Tirunelveli at 7.45 am to reach Vasai Road at 3.10 pm so as to eventually reach Gandhidham at 5.45 am on Saturday.

The train will halt at Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Vasai Road, Panvel, Ratnahiri, Madgaon, Kasrwar, Mangalore junction, Kozhikode, Shoranur, Ernakulam junction and Thiruvananthapuram stations.

The booking for train numbers 019424 Gandhidham-Tirunelveli Weekly Humsafar Express is open at all passenger reservation centers and IRCTC website, Western Railway announced on Wednesday. A day before, a new weekly Humsafar Superfast Express train connecting Jammu Tawi and Sealdah was flagged off.