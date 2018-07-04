Jammu Tawi-Sealdah Humsafar Express Introduced. Key Things To Know

Humsafar Express coaches have mobile charging points and reading lights for each passenger.

A new weekly Humsafar Superfast Express train connecting Jammu Tawi and Sealdah was flagged off on Tuesday by Rajen Gohain, Minister of State of Railways, reported Press Trust of India (PTI). According to a tweet posted by Northern Railway, the all-new 22317/22318 Jammu Tawi Sealdah Humsafar Express will enhance connectivity and passenger facility. Additionally, at the Jammu station X-ray machines, metal detectors will also be deployed in place of the defective ones by Indian Railways. Additional Railway Protection Force, Bhairavi and Virangana teams for safety of women passengers has been deployed on the Jammu station and in other stations of the northern railways as well, said PTI.

Shri Rajen Gohain flagged off the new Superfast Humsafar Express Train No. 22317/22318 connecting Jammu to Sealdah in presence of Sh Kavinder Gupta and Sh Sat Pal Sharma, MLAs Jammu and Kashmir today. pic.twitter.com/ebYOjU189P — Northern Railway (@RailwayNorthern) July 3, 2018

Key things to know about Humsafar Superfast Express train:

1. The all-new Humsafar Superfast Express connects the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir to Sealdah city in West Bengal.

2. The Humsafar Express provides state-of-the art facilities like fully air-conditioned, modern and safe LHB coaches, GPS enabled train positioning, LED display, bio-toilets, smoke alarm, CCTV camera and fire extinguishers.

3. Humsafar Express coaches have mobile charging points and reading lights for each passenger along with easy upper berth climbing arrangement.

4. Humsafar Express includes Braille signages for visually handicapped, mobile and laptop charging points with enhanced comfort and safety accommodations, for comfort of passengers.

5. The coaches also have facilities like baby nappy changing pads, and tea and coffeemakers.

6. Humsafar Express features side curtains on corridors like AC-2 coaches to maintain privacy.

7. The LED screens on Humsafar Express display information about stations, train speed and others.



