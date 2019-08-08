How To Verify Income Tax Return (ITR) Without Login To E-Filing Account

Once the tax return is filed, it is mandatory for the taxpayer to verify it within 120 days.

The Income Tax (I-T) department has launched a service to verify income tax return online without logging in to the income tax's e-filing portal. The service can be accessed by clicking 'e-verify return' button on Income tax e-filing website (incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in ) under the 'quick links' section of the website. Verification of tax return is the last step in the ITR filing process. Once the tax return is filed, it is mandatory for the taxpayer to verify it within 120 days, according to I-T e-filing portal. The last day to file income tax return (ITR) for the assessment year 2019-20 (financial year 2018-19) is August 31, 2019. Filing the ITR by the stipulated deadline of August 31, 2019 ensures that the assessee does not have to bear any penalty charges.

How to e-verify ITR without login into account

Step 1: Visit Income Tax e-filing website

Step 2: Under the 'quick links' tab, select the 'e-verify return' option

Step 3: Enter the details as required - Permanent Account Number (PAN), Assessment year (2019-20) and acknowledgement number. Click on continue.

Individuals can choose any of the options provided by I-T department for verification of an ITR. I-T department offers five ways for verification of an ITR: net banking, bank ATM, Aadhaar OTP, bank account and demat account. After completion of the process, the online facility confirms the status of the income tax return.

This facility is available for returns filed for assessment year 2019-20 and onwards, where digital signature certificate is not mandatory. Authorised signatory and representative assesses are required to e-verify the ITR post login to the e-filing website.

Last week, Income Tax (I-T) department launched 'e-filing lite', a lighter version of e-filing portal. That can be accessed by clicking 'e-filing lite' button on the e-filing website, according to Income Tax department.

