Here Are Five Ways To Verify Income Tax Returns Online

I-T Department provides five ways for verification of an ITR.

The last day to file income tax return (ITR) for assessment year 2019-20 (financial year 2018-19) is August 31, 2019. The Income Tax (I-T) Department has provided online facilities - through its e-filing portal- incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in - for assesses to file their ITR. After submitting the return, individuals are also required to verify their returns. I-T Department provides five ways for verification of an ITR: net banking, bank ATM, Aadhaar OTP, bank account and demat account, according to the I-T's e-filing portal. Filing the ITR by the stipulated deadline of August 31, 2019 ensures that the assessee does not have to bear any penalty charges.

Given below are five ways to e-verify income tax return (ITR):

Steps to verify income tax returns using net banking

Step 1: Log into net banking account

Step 2: Click on the "e-filing" link provided by the bank

Step 3: Click on e-verify link against the return to be filed. Income tax returns are verified

Steps to verify income tax returns using bank ATM

Step 1: Swipe ATM card in bank ATM

2: Now, click on 'PIN for e-Filing'. Electronic Verification Code (EVC) will be received on registered mobile number

Step 3: Log into e-filing portal-- incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in. Select option to e-verify return using bank ATM

Step 4: Enter EVC on e-filing portal. Income tax returns are verified

Steps to verify income tax returns using Aadhaar card

Step 1: Go to e-filing portal

Step 2: Now, access the "Link Aadhaar" option on the portal. However, this is applicable only in case Aadhaar is not seeded into PAN (Permanent Account Number

Step 3: Click on 'e-verify' link on the portal

Step 4: Select option to e-verify return using Aadhaar OTP

Step 5: Click on 'Generate OTP' option. OTP is sent on the registered mobile number Enter OTP. Income tax returns are verified

Steps to verify income tax returns using bank account

Step 1: Log into e-filing portal

Step 2: Pre-validate bank account (if not validated)

Step 3: Click on e-verify link, select option to e-verify using bank account details and generate OTP

Step 4: EVC is received on registered mobile number. Enter EVC on e-filing portal. Income tax returns are verified

Steps to verify income tax returns using demat account

Step 1: Log into e-filing portal

Step 2: Pre-validate demat account number

Step 3: Click on e-verify link, select option to e-verify using demat account details and generate OTP

Step 4: EVC is received on registered mobile number. Enter EVC on e-filing portal. Income tax returns are verified.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.