You Can Verify Aadhaar-Registered Mobile Number Online, Here's How

The Unique Identification Authority of India(UIDAI) manages the Aadhaar biometric ID programme

The UIDAI or Unique Identification Authority of India, the issuer of the 12-digit personal identification number under the Aadhaar biometric ID programme, enables users to verify the registered mobile number of an Aadhaar holder online. "There are many scenarios where you should check and verify the identity of visitors to ensure that you are not letting suspicious people in your personal, private space," the UIDAI said on Twitter. The UIDAI manages the Aadhaar card programme. (Also Read: How To Get An Aadhaar Card Printed Online)

#AadhaarTutorials

Watch the video https://t.co/KndJjKLjMW to know how you can check/ verify any Aadhaar number online. Further read on why you should verify any presented Aadhaar: https://t.co/inXqLFIlq7pic.twitter.com/buLgYc19di — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) July 20, 2020

How To Verify An Aadhaar Number

There are two ways to do this: through the UIDAI website and through mobile app mAadhaar.

UIDAI Website

Here is a step-by-step guide to verify an Aadhaar number online:

Visit the UIDAI website and select the "verify an Aadhaar number" option under the services section. Here is the direct link for the UIDAI service.

Enter the Aadhaar number which needs to be verified.

Entering an authentic Aadhaar number leads to information such as the age bracket, gender, state and the last three-four digits of the registered mobile number of the associated profile.

Matching these details with those provided by the Aadhaar holder verifies the identity of the person.

mAadhaar

Demographic details of the Aadhaar holder along with a photograph are displayed on the screen. Open the "QR code scanner" option in mobile app mAadhaar and scan the QR code on the given Aadhaar.

Matching these details with those provided by the Aadhaar holder verifies the identity.