You Can Verify Aadhaar-Registered Mobile Number Online, Here's How

The UIDAI engages with social media users from time to time to spread awareness about Aadhaar-related services.

You Can Verify Aadhaar-Registered Mobile Number Online, Here's How

The Unique Identification Authority of India(UIDAI) manages the Aadhaar biometric ID programme

The UIDAI or Unique Identification Authority of India, the issuer of the 12-digit personal identification number under the Aadhaar biometric ID programme, enables users to verify the registered mobile number of an Aadhaar holder online. "There are many scenarios where you should check and verify the identity of visitors to ensure that you are not letting suspicious people in your personal, private space," the UIDAI said on Twitter. The UIDAI manages the Aadhaar card programme. (Also Read: How To Get An Aadhaar Card Printed Online)

How To Verify An Aadhaar Number 

There are two ways to do this: through the UIDAI website and through mobile app mAadhaar.

UIDAI Website

Here is a step-by-step guide to verify an Aadhaar number online:

  • Visit the UIDAI website and select the "verify an Aadhaar number" option under the services section. Here is the direct link for the UIDAI service.
  • Enter the Aadhaar number which needs to be verified.
  • Entering an authentic Aadhaar number leads to information such as the age bracket, gender, state and the last three-four digits of the registered mobile number of the associated profile.
  • Matching these details with those provided by the Aadhaar holder verifies the identity of the person.

mAadhaar

  • Demographic details of the Aadhaar holder along with a photograph are displayed on the screen. Open the "QR code scanner" option in mobile app mAadhaar and scan the QR code on the given Aadhaar.
  • Matching these details with those provided by the Aadhaar holder verifies the identity.
UIDAI Aadhaar reprint, UIDAI Aadhaar print, UIDAI Aadhaar card, UIDAI Aadhaar cost, UIDAI Aadhaar new, UIDAI Aadhaar delivery, UIDAI Aadhaar print cost, UIDAI Aadhaar printing cost, UIDAI Aadhaar reprint cost
(The Unique Identification Authority of India manages the Aadhaar biometric ID programme)
The UIDAI engages with social media users from time to time to spread awareness about Aadhaar-related services. 

Comments
Aadhaar cardAadhaar mobile

Also Read

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india