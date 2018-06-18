CRPF Employees Can Check Salary, PF Details Via UMANG App. Details Here Umang app is available on Google Play, App Store and Windows Store and can be explored on multiple channels.

Share EMAIL PRINT CRPF employees can view and download their monthly salary slips in PDF format on Umang app. Now through UMANG App, CRPF employees can avail salary details, GPF details, and other related services with ease. This single App offers 220 services from 55 departments in 11 states. #DigitalIndiapic.twitter.com/HdfPq8tYOZ — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) June 17, 2018

By using Umang, CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) personnel can avail a host of services, such as:



Personal Information: CRPF employees can view their personal details registered with CRPF such as dependent, nomination, course, transfer, and punishment details.



Salary Details: CRPF employees can view and download their monthly salary slips in PDF format. Salary slips of last 3 financial years will be available in this section.



GPF Details: CRPF personnel can view and download their GPF (General Provident Fund) details for last 3 financial years in PDF format.



Telephone Directory: CRPF employees can check contact number, email address, phone number, and address of CRPF officers using this service.



Reach unit head office: CRPF department user can directly reach out to their UNIT head office to share their feedback by email. They can even request for a change in their current data by using this service.



