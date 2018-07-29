Here's Your Guide To Generate Aadhaar Virtual ID Number

UIDAI earlier this year had announced the introduction of a 16-digit identification number (VID).

Virtual ID (VID) is an alternative to Aadhaar number to verify an individual's identity. UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India), the agency responsible for issuing Aadhaar card, earlier this year had announced the introduction of a 16-digit identification number (VID). "You can use VID in lieu of Aadhaar number whenever authentication or e-KYC services are performed. Authentication may be performed using VID in a manner similar to using Aadhaar number", said UIDAI on Twitter. The UIDAI had asked all agencies to start accepting VIDs from their users from June 1 this year, but recently decided to extend the deadline till August 31 for banks. Telecom companies and e-sign companies which have not implemented the new system till July 1 will have to pay 20 paise per transaction. These charges will be reversed if they comply by the end of July.

You can use VID in lieu of Aadhaar number whenever authentication or e-KYC services are performed. Authentication may be performed using VID in a manner similar to using Aadhaar number. To generate your VID, visit: https://t.co/8Opr7VubjMpic.twitter.com/VlUcWoSuRN — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) July 28, 2018

Here are the steps to create the Aadhaar virtual id:

(Log on to uidai.gov.in) 1. Log on the website of UIDAI, uidai.gov.in, and find the Virtual ID Generator link under Aadhaar services. 1. Log on the website of UIDAI, uidai.gov.in, and find the Virtual ID Generator link under Aadhaar services.

(Enter your Aadhaar number and security code) 2. After clicking on Virtual ID (VID) generator, it will direct you to a page, where you need to enter your Aadhaar number and security code. After that, you will receive an OTP (one-time password) on your phone.

(You have the option of retrieving your old VID or generate a new one) 3. After entering the OTP, you have the option of retrieving your old VID or generate a new one. If you opt for retrieval of VID, the last active VID will be sent to you via SMS on registered mobile number. Aadhaar Virtual id can be generated only once a day, however, there is no deadline to use it. But, once you generate a new virtual id, the older one becomes invalid.

(You will receive Aadhaar VID on your mobile)

4. After entering the OTP, you will receive the 16-digit Aadhaar VID on your registered mobile number.

