Step By Step Guide To Check Your Aadhaar Update History

If you have your Aadhaar registered mobile number you can check your Aadhaar update history, said UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India) in a tweet. Aadhaar number is a 12-digit personal identification issued by the UIDAI. The Aadhaar update history shows details of the updates made in Aadhaar since its generation. It could be any update relating to name, address, date of birth, gender, mobile or email id. Users can log on to UIDAI's official website, uidai.gov.in, to view Aadhaar update history.

People can use this facility while applying for jobs, school admissions and various other services, as in such cases they are usually asked to provide their address for the last two or three years.

Here are the steps to check Aadhaar update history:

1. Log on to uidai.gov.in.

2. Go to the Aadhaar update section and click on the last option - Aadhaar update history.

3. After clicking on Aadhaar update history, it will direct you to a page, where you need to enter your Aadhaar details.

4. You can either enter your Aadhaar number or Virtual ID (VID) followed by the security code.

5. Then you'll receive an OTP (one-time password) on your registered mobile number and after entering the OTP, it will direct you to the page with your Aadhaar update history.

UIDAI earlier this year announced the introduction of a 16-digit identification number called Virtual ID (VID), as an alternative to Aadhaar number to verify an individual's identity. An Aadhaar card holder using an Aadhaar VID will not be required to share their Aadhaar card number at the time of authentication.