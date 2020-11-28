Here's How To Log Into EPFO Using Your UAN

The Universal Account Number (UAN) has become an important part of the Employee Provident Fund (EPF) services, which can be easily accessed online. The UAN makes it easier for people to operate PF account services such as checking EPF balance without the employer's help, withdrawal, and PF loan applications can also be availed easily. The UAN is a 12-digit account number allotted by the Employee Provident Fund Organisation to every employee and it remains the same for the entire life, irrespective of how many jobs one changes. EPFO also allots a new member identification number every time one changes jobs over the course of a career, which is linked to the UAN. (Also Read: EPFO Extends Deadline To Submit Life Certificate For Pensioners Till February 2021 )

Here is how you can log into the EPFO portal using the UAN:

Visit the EPFO portal - https://epfindia.gov.in/site_en/

Click on ‘For Employees' under the ‘our services' on the dashboard.

Click on the ‘Member UAN/online services' in the services section.

You will now be directed to the UAN portal.

Enter your UAN followed by mobile number and PF member ID.

Click on the ‘Get authorization PIN' option.

The PIN will be sent to your registered mobile number.

Enter the OTP and click on ‘Validate OTP and Activate UAN'.

Once the UAN gets activated, one receives a password on the registered number to access the account. UAN helps to bring together all the employee data at one place. The service also helps EPFO to obtain the bank account details and KYC of members without bothering the employers. There are other benefits of registering on the EPFO portal. One can also download/print the passbook anytime. The UAN card can also be easily downloaded. Updating the KYC information gets easier after registration on EPFO.