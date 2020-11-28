EPFO Extends Deadline To Submit Life Certificate For Pensioners Till February 2021

EPFO has extended deadline for submitting life certificate till February 28, 2021

In order to provide relief amid the COVID-19 pandemic to the elderly, the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has extended the time limit for the submission of the Jeevan Praman Patra or Life Certificate up to 28th February 2021. According to the Ministry of Labour and Employment, the extension of the last date for the submission of Life Certificate (Jeevan Pramaan Patra-JPP) will apply to the pensioners drawing pension under EPS 1995 and whose life certificate is due in any month till February 28, 2021. At present, a pensioner can submit the Jeevan Pramaan Patra anytime during the year up to November 30, which is valid for a period of one year from the date of the issue.



Modes for Submission For Jeevan Pramaan Patra:



There are multiple modes for submission of Jeevan Praman Patra available for pensioners.

The Life Certificate can be submitted by the pensioner at any of the 3.65 lakh Common Service Centres (CSCs)

Branches of Pension Disbursing Banks, Postal Network of 1.90 lakh Postmen and Grameen Dak Sevaks under the Department of Post

1.36 lakh post offices.

Pensioners can click on the link for locating the nearest common service centres : https://locator.csccloud.in/

The link for placing the online request to the post offices for submitting life certificates by sitting at home is: https://ccc.cept.gov.in/covid/request.aspx

The statement by the Ministry of Labour and Employment also added that during this extended period, pension will not be stopped for those 35 Lakh Pensioners who could not submit the Jeevan Pramaan Patra during November 2020. The extension of deadline is likely to benefit 35 lakh pensioners with EPFO.