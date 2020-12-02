Here's How To Configure mAadhaar Applications In Android, iOS Phones

mAadhaar application is available for both Android and iPhone users in the country

The Aadhaar card can be easily be carried in the digital form through the mobile application mAadhaar. mAadhaar is the official mobile application developed by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to provide an interface to the Aadhaar card number holders for carrying their personal information including name, gender, date of birth, and address along with the photograph linked with their Aadhaar card number on smartphones. According to UIDAI, the mAadhaar application is available for both Android and iPhone users in the country. The mAadhaar app for iPhone is compatible for iOS 10.0 and above. In order to install the app follow these simple steps:



How To Configure mAadhaar Applications In Android, iOS Phones