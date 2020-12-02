Aadhaar Card In A Wallet: All You Need To Know About mAadhaar's Benefits

mAadhaar application is available for both Android and iPhone users in the country

The mAadhaar application developed by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) can be used anywhere in the country and is more than an Aadhaar card in a wallet. The mAadhaar profile is accepted as a valid ID proof at airports and railway stations, according to UIDAI. Users can avail all the features of the mAadhaar application, such as sharing their eKYC or QR code with the service providers who seek Aadhaar verification of customers before providing services. (Also Read: Here's How To Configure mAadhaar Application In Android, iOS Phones )

Apart from this, the mAadhaar application comprises several benefits. According to UIDAI, the feature and benefits of the mAadhaar app are as follows:

All You Need To Know About Benefits of mAadhaar: