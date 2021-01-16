HDFC Bank Q3 Results: Net Profit Jumps 18% To Rs 8,758.3 Crore, Asset Quality Improves

HDFC Bank Q3 Earnings: Net profit jumped to 18 per cent in October-December quarter

HDFC Bank Q3 FY21 Results: HDFC Bank, the country's largest private lender, reported a net profit of Rs 8758.3 crore on Saturday, January 16, marking an 18.1 rise in the October-December quarter. The bank's total income increased to Rs 37,522 crore on a standalone basis as compared to Rs 36,039 crore in the year-ago period. The growth in the third quarter was mostly led by non-interest income as well as pre-provision operating profit with improved asset quality performance. According to HDFC Bank, the gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio stood at 0.81 per cent of the total assets as against 1.42 per cent in the year-ago period and 1.08 per cent at the end of the preceding September quarter. (Also Read: HDFC Bank July-September Profit Jumps 18% To ₹ 7,513 Crore, Asset Quality Improves )