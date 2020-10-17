HDFC Bank September Quarter Profit Jumps 18% To Rs 7,513 Crore

HDFC Bank on Saturday reported a net profit of Rs 7,513.11 crore in the quarter ended September 30. That marked an increase of 18.41 per cent compared to its net profit of Rs 6,344.99 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. In a regulatory filing, HDFC Bank - the country's largest lender by market capitalisation - said its total income increased 6.86 per cent to Rs 36,069.42 crore in the second quarter of current financial year, from Rs 33,755 crore in the year-ago period.

Net interest income - or the difference between interest earned and interest expended - came in at Rs 15,776.39 crore, up 16.73 per cent compared to Rs 13,515.04 crore in the year-ago period.

Gross non-performing assets as a percentage of total loans reduced to 1.08 per cent in the July-September period, from 1.36 per cent in the previous quarter, and 1.38 per cent in the second quarter of financial year 2019-20.