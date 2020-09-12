Gold Price Today: Gold Futures Fall To Rs 51,280, Silver Near Rs 67,950 As Stimulus Hopes Fade

Gold and silver prices gained on Thursday, supported by weakness in the dollar

Gold Price In India: Domestic gold and silver futures fell on Friday tracking global spot rates. Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) gold futures (due for an October 5 delivery) declined by Rs 494 - or 0.95 per cent - to close at Rs 51,280, and silver futures (December 4) settled at Rs 67,926, down Rs 1,065 - or 1.54 per cent - from their previous close. The gold and silver contracts had fallen to as low as Rs 51,224 and Rs 67,613 respectively during the session.

In the international market, precious metal prices edged lower on a lack of any further stimulus from the European Central Bank and the US government. Spot gold (Comex) was last seen trading 0.83 per cent lower at $1,947.90 per ounce, while silver was down 1.59 per cent at $26.86 per dollar. (Also Read: Is Silver The New Gold?)

The US dollar index - which gauges the greenback against six currencies - steadied a day after halting days of strengthening. Gold is often considered a hedge against inflation and currency debasement.

Back home, spot gold settled at Rs 51,441 per 10 grams on Friday, and silver at Rs 65,424 per kilogram, excluding GST, according to Mumbai-based industry body India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA).

Gold has been one of the most consistent gainers through the six months of coronavirus pandemic-led turmoil in financial markets. Some analysts say gold is still in a bullish trend from a long-term perspective due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Also Read: Gold "Dream Run" May Continue: Analysts)

What Analysts Say

"Gold has witnessed mixed trade in last few sessions owing to volatility in the US dollar index and US equity market, but managed to hold within a broad range of $1,900-2,000/oz," said Ravindra Rao, VP-head commodity research, Kotak Securities.

"Gold may witness choppy trade as the US dollar and equity markets struggle for direction however general bias may be on the upside as increasing challenges for global economy may increase its safe haven appeal," he added.