GoAir To Launch First International Flight On October 11. Check Schedule Here

The flight from Phuket to Mumbai will start from October 12, said GoAir.

Budget carrier GoAir is all set to start its international operations from October 11, 2018. The first ever direct international flights will be launched on Thursday from Delhi to Phuket in Thailand, at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 18,999, noted the airline on its official website- goair.in. The airline will start flight operations from Phuket to Mumbai from October 12. Wadia group-owned airline has also announced the introduction of flights to Male (Maldives) from Delhi and Mumbai in October, the carrier said.

The flight from Phuket to Mumbai will start from October 12 at an introductory fare of Rs 18,999. From October 14, the carrier will start flights to Male from Mumbai at a starting fare of Rs 17,999. The flight from Delhi to Male will start on October 17 at an introductory fare of Rs 19,999. GoAir also plans to connect Phuket and Male with Bengaluru, news agency Press Trust of India (PTI) reported.

Schedule of GoAir's new flights to Phuket:

From To Dep.(Local) Arr. (Local) Frequency Effective from Introductory return fare Mumbai Phuket 1:25 7:25 Mon, Wed, Sat 13th Oct'18 Rs 18,999 Phuket Mumbai 8:30 12:00 Tue, Fri, Sun 12th Oct'18 Delhi Phuket 1:10 7:25 Thu, Sun 11th Oct'18 Rs 18,999 Phuket Delhi 8:30 11:55 Wed, Sat 13th Oct'18

Schedule of GoAir's new flights to Male:

From To Dep.(Local) Arr. (Local) Frequency Effective from Introductory return fare Mumbai Male 13:30 15:50 Tue, Fri, Sun 14th Oct'18 17,999 Malé Mumbai 16:50 20:00 Tue, Fri, Sun 14th Oct'18 Delhi Male 12:45 16:20 Wed, Sat 17th Oct'18 19,999 Malé Delhi 17:20 22:10 Wed, Sat 17th Oct'18

With the international flights launch, GoAir will become the sixth domestic airline to go international. The carrier will be flying overseas nearly 13 years after it started domestic operations in November 2005. Two years ago, GoAir became eligible to fly overseas when it took delivery of its 20th aircraft which was also the first A320 neo plane for the airline, said PTI.

GoAir currently operates 230 daily flights to 23 domestic destinations, with a fleet of over 35 aircraft. This includes 19 A320 neo planes.

Meanwhile, rival IndiGo also announced the addition of Male and Phuket as its latest international destinations. Male will be the thirteenth and Phuket will be the fourteenth destination on the IndiGo's network.