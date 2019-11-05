NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoSwasthবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
GoAir Offers Flight Tickets From Rs 1,214, Details Here

The announcement from GoAir comes amid high competition in the country's civil aviation market.

Aviation | Edited by | Updated: November 05, 2019 18:38 IST
Bookings under the offer are available on GoAir's website or mobile app, the airline said.


Budget airline GoAir is offering domestic and international flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive fare of Rs 1,214 and Rs 6,714 respectively under its '14th anniversary' sale. Bookings under the sale - which is valid for travel between November 13, 2019 and December 31, 2019 - can be made till November 6, 2019, according to the carrier's website, goair.in. Bookings under the offer are available on GoAir's website or mobile app, the airline said. The announcement from GoAir comes amid high competition in the country's civil aviation market. (Also read: Vistara To Induct B787-9 Dreamliner, A321 For Long-Haul Flights)

GoAir's offer is valid on various sectors across airline's domestic and international sectors. Under this offer, standard cancellation charges are applicable, the carrier said.

"GoAir reserves the right to cancel/modify/substitute/alter any aspect of this offer either partly or entirely, at its sole discretion without reason or prior notice," GoAir added.

Meanwhile, rival IndiGo is offering international flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive fare of Rs 8,490. Bookings under this offer can be made till November 17, 2019, according to the carrier's website - goindigo.in.

Domestic airlines carried 1,058.91 lakh passengers in the first nine months of calendar year 2019, marking an increase of 3.01 per cent over the corresponding period a year ago, according to data from aviation regulator DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation).



