GoAir Offers Flight Tickets From Rs 1,214, Details Here

Bookings under the offer are available on GoAir's website or mobile app, the airline said.

Budget airline GoAir is offering domestic and international flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive fare of Rs 1,214 and Rs 6,714 respectively under its '14th anniversary' sale. Bookings under the sale - which is valid for travel between November 13, 2019 and December 31, 2019 - can be made till November 6, 2019, according to the carrier's website, goair.in. Bookings under the offer are available on GoAir's website or mobile app, the airline said. The announcement from GoAir comes amid high competition in the country's civil aviation market. (Also read: Vistara To Induct B787-9 Dreamliner, A321 For Long-Haul Flights)

Celebration is in the air! ????

It's our 14th anniversary and we have a special treat for you.#FlySmart with our lowest fares starting ₹1,214*. ✈ #14thAnniversarySale

Hurry! Book now: https://t.co/wM1DlckjhDpic.twitter.com/ral5TRVBca — GoAir (@goairlinesindia) November 4, 2019

GoAir's offer is valid on various sectors across airline's domestic and international sectors. Under this offer, standard cancellation charges are applicable, the carrier said.

"GoAir reserves the right to cancel/modify/substitute/alter any aspect of this offer either partly or entirely, at its sole discretion without reason or prior notice," GoAir added.

Meanwhile, rival IndiGo is offering international flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive fare of Rs 8,490. Bookings under this offer can be made till November 17, 2019, according to the carrier's website - goindigo.in.

Domestic airlines carried 1,058.91 lakh passengers in the first nine months of calendar year 2019, marking an increase of 3.01 per cent over the corresponding period a year ago, according to data from aviation regulator DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation).

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.