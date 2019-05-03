GoAir Offers Flight Tickets From 2,765 Rupees

Bookings under GoAir's offer can be made till May 8

GoAir is offering domestic and international flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 2,765 and Rs. 7,000 respectively in a limited-period sale. Bookings under the offer can be made till May 8, 2019, according to the airline's official website, goair.in. Under the offer, the cheapest flight ticket is available on the Guwahati-Hyderabad route via Kolkata starting from Rs 2,765, according to GoAir's portal. Flights tickets are priced from Rs. 3,222 on the Jaipur-Bengaluru route via Hyderabad, said the private carrier.

Given below are the ticket prices available on domestic routes under GoAir's offer:

From Via To Fare starting at Ahmedabad Kolkata Patna ₹3,948 Lucknow Ahmedabad Pune ₹3,600 Lucknow Ahmedabad Jaipur ₹3,554 Ahmedabad Delhi Ranchi ₹3,569 Chennai Ahmedabad Lucknow ₹4,031 Lucknow Bengaluru Pune ₹3,814 Port Blair Chennai Ahmedabad ₹5,486 Delhi Hyderabad Kochi ₹3,548 Ranchi Delhi Ahmedabad ₹3,548 Chandigarh Ahmedabad Chennai ₹4,930 Kannur Chennai Pune ₹3,839 Lucknow Bengaluru Pune ₹3,814 Chandigarh Ahmedabad Goa ₹3,782 Delhi Ahmedabad Chennai ₹4,111 Chandigarh Ahmedabad Bengaluru ₹4,053 Bengaluru Ahmedabad Chandigarh ₹4,069 Kannur Bengaluru Lucknow ₹3,788 Chandigarh Ahmedabad Hyderabad ₹3,618 Chandigarh Ahmedabad Pune ₹3,546 Lucknow Bengaluru Pune ₹3,814 Jaipur Hyderabad Bengaluru ₹3,222 Guwahati Kolkata Hyderabad ₹2,765

Given below are the ticket prices available on international routes under GoAir's offer:

From Via To Fare starting at Phuket Bengaluru Goa ₹7,563 Phuket Bengaluru Lucknow ₹9,951 Malé Bengaluru Nagur ₹7,000 Phuket Bengaluru Ahmedabad ₹8,264 Ahmedabad Bengaluru Phuket ₹7,684

Last week, GoAir announced the launch of new domestic flights connecting Mumbai and Delhi with other cities.



