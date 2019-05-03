NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Aviation

GoAir Offers Flight Tickets From 2,765 Rupees

Under GoAir's offer, the cheapest flight ticket is available on the Guwahati-Hyderabad route via Kolkata starting from Rs 2,765

Aviation | | Updated: May 03, 2019 20:29 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
GoAir Offers Flight Tickets From 2,765 Rupees

Bookings under GoAir's offer can be made till May 8


GoAir is offering domestic and international flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 2,765 and Rs. 7,000 respectively in a limited-period sale. Bookings under the offer can be made till May 8, 2019, according to the airline's official website, goair.in. Under the offer, the cheapest flight ticket is available on the Guwahati-Hyderabad route via Kolkata starting from Rs 2,765, according to GoAir's portal. Flights tickets are priced from Rs. 3,222 on the Jaipur-Bengaluru route via Hyderabad, said the private carrier.

Given below are the ticket prices available on domestic routes under GoAir's offer:

FromViaToFare starting at
AhmedabadKolkataPatna₹3,948
LucknowAhmedabadPune₹3,600
LucknowAhmedabadJaipur₹3,554
AhmedabadDelhiRanchi₹3,569
ChennaiAhmedabadLucknow₹4,031
LucknowBengaluruPune₹3,814
Port BlairChennaiAhmedabad₹5,486
DelhiHyderabadKochi₹3,548
RanchiDelhiAhmedabad₹3,548
ChandigarhAhmedabadChennai₹4,930
KannurChennaiPune₹3,839
LucknowBengaluruPune₹3,814
ChandigarhAhmedabadGoa₹3,782
DelhiAhmedabadChennai₹4,111
ChandigarhAhmedabadBengaluru₹4,053
BengaluruAhmedabadChandigarh₹4,069
KannurBengaluruLucknow₹3,788
ChandigarhAhmedabadHyderabad₹3,618
ChandigarhAhmedabadPune₹3,546
LucknowBengaluruPune₹3,814
JaipurHyderabadBengaluru₹3,222
GuwahatiKolkataHyderabad₹2,765

Given below are the ticket prices available on international routes under GoAir's offer:

FromViaToFare starting at
PhuketBengaluruGoa₹7,563
PhuketBengaluruLucknow₹9,951
MaléBengaluruNagur₹7,000
PhuketBengaluruAhmedabad₹8,264
AhmedabadBengaluruPhuket₹7,684

Last week, GoAir announced the launch of new domestic flights connecting Mumbai and Delhi with other cities.
 



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

GoAir flightGoAir flight bookinggoair flight discount

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Cyclone FaniFani UpdatesRahul GandhiMasood AzharPepsiCoAnil AmbaniElections 2019Lok Sabha Election DatesLive NewsIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MobilesOppo F11 ProRealme C2IPL TicketsVideocon D2HRealme 3 ProOnePlus 7 ProOnePlus 6T

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top