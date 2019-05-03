GoAir Offers Flight Tickets From 2,765 Rupees

GoAir is offering domestic and international flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 2,765 and Rs. 7,000 respectively in a limited-period sale. Bookings under the offer can be made till May 8, 2019, according to the airline's official website, goair.in. Under the offer, the cheapest flight ticket is available on the Guwahati-Hyderabad route via Kolkata starting from Rs 2,765, according to GoAir's portal. Flights tickets are priced from Rs. 3,222 on the Jaipur-Bengaluru route via Hyderabad, said the private carrier.
Given below are the ticket prices available on domestic routes under GoAir's offer:
|From
|Via
|To
|Fare starting at
|Ahmedabad
|Kolkata
|Patna
|₹3,948
|Lucknow
|Ahmedabad
|Pune
|₹3,600
|Lucknow
|Ahmedabad
|Jaipur
|₹3,554
|Ahmedabad
|Delhi
|Ranchi
|₹3,569
|Chennai
|Ahmedabad
|Lucknow
|₹4,031
|Lucknow
|Bengaluru
|Pune
|₹3,814
|Port Blair
|Chennai
|Ahmedabad
|₹5,486
|Delhi
|Hyderabad
|Kochi
|₹3,548
|Ranchi
|Delhi
|Ahmedabad
|₹3,548
|Chandigarh
|Ahmedabad
|Chennai
|₹4,930
|Kannur
|Chennai
|Pune
|₹3,839
|Lucknow
|Bengaluru
|Pune
|₹3,814
|Chandigarh
|Ahmedabad
|Goa
|₹3,782
|Delhi
|Ahmedabad
|Chennai
|₹4,111
|Chandigarh
|Ahmedabad
|Bengaluru
|₹4,053
|Bengaluru
|Ahmedabad
|Chandigarh
|₹4,069
|Kannur
|Bengaluru
|Lucknow
|₹3,788
|Chandigarh
|Ahmedabad
|Hyderabad
|₹3,618
|Chandigarh
|Ahmedabad
|Pune
|₹3,546
|Lucknow
|Bengaluru
|Pune
|₹3,814
|Jaipur
|Hyderabad
|Bengaluru
|₹3,222
|Guwahati
|Kolkata
|Hyderabad
|₹2,765
Given below are the ticket prices available on international routes under GoAir's offer:
|From
|Via
|To
|Fare starting at
|Phuket
|Bengaluru
|Goa
|₹7,563
|Phuket
|Bengaluru
|Lucknow
|₹9,951
|Malé
|Bengaluru
|Nagur
|₹7,000
|Phuket
|Bengaluru
|Ahmedabad
|₹8,264
|Ahmedabad
|Bengaluru
|Phuket
|₹7,684
Last week, GoAir announced the launch of new domestic flights connecting Mumbai and Delhi with other cities.
