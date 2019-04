GoAir Announces New Domestic Flights, Check Routes Here

GoAir's new flights will be effective from May 1

GoAir has announced the launch of new domestic flights connecting Mumbai and Delhi with other cities, said the airline on its website, goair.in. The new flights will be effective from May 1, 2019, according to the carrier. GoAir's new flights will connect Mumbai with Ahmedabad, Ranchi, Jaipur and Chandigarh, among others. While, Delhi will be connected with Lucknow, Nagpur, Patna, Pune and Kochi. The announcement by GoAir comes at a time when full-service carrier Jet Airways has suspended its operations temporarily.



Here's the schedule of GoAir' s new flights starting from May 1:

Flight Number From To Departure Arrival Frequency 2505 Ahmedabad Mumbai 13:50 15:20 Daily Ex Sun 2604 Ahmedabad Mumbai 13:00 14:20 Daily Ex Sun 2502 Mumbai Ranchi 5:45 8:15 Daily 2504 Mumbai Ahmedabad 11:55 13:20 Daily Ex Sun 2603 Mumbai Ahmedabad 10:55 12:30 Daily Ex Sun 2506 Mumbai Chandigarh 16:30 19:00 Daily 2601 Mumbai Nagpur 6:40 8:15 Daily 2508 Mumbai Delhi 23:59 2:10 Daily 2605 Mumbai Goa 15:05 16:30 Daily 2607 Mumbai Jaipur 18:50 20:45 Daily 2501 Delhi Mumbai 2:40 4:55 Daily 2509 Delhi Lucknow 6:40 8:00 Daily 2515 Delhi Nagpur 7:00 8:35 Daily 2519 Delhi Nagpur 19:15 20:55 Daily 2511 Delhi Patna 11:30 13:20 Daily 2513 Delhi Pune 16:35 18:50 Daily 2517 Delhi Kochi 11:45 14:55 Daily Ex Tue 2606 Goa Mumbai 17:00 18:10 Daily 2507 Chandigarh Mumbai 19:45 23:25 Daily 2503 Ranchi Mumbai 8:45 11:15 Daily 2608 Jaipur Mumbai 21:15 23:20 Daily 2510 Lucknow Delhi 8:30 9:50 Daily 2602 Nagpur Mumbai 8:50 10:10 Daily 2516 Nagpur Delhi 9:10 10:50 Daily 2520 Nagpur Delhi 21:25 23:10 Daily 2512 Patna Delhi 13:50 15:30 Daily 2514 Pune Delhi 19:20 21:30 Daily 2518 Kochi Delhi 15:25 18:30 Daily Ex Tue

In a separate offer, GoAir is offering domestic and international flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 2,765 and Rs. 7,000 respectively.

On Tuesday, SpiceJet also announced the launch of 28 new domestic flights connecting Mumbai and Delhi. It had also announced a number of direct international flights to Hong Kong, Jeddah, Dubai, Colombo, Bangkok and Kathmandu from Mumbai.

