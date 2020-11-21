G20 Summit: How Does The Debt Service Suspension Initiative Work?

G20 Summit: Finance Minister highlighted the Debt Service Suspension Initiative

While attending a virtual meeting of finance ministers of the G20 nations to discuss the global economic outlook amid the COVID-19 crisis, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday, November 20, stressed the need for continued and collective efforts by G20 members to tackle the damaging impact of the pandemic. Sitharaman also highlighted the Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) as an important step by the group and stated that it is a crucial outcome under the Saudi Arabian Presidency, delivered by all G20 members. (Also Read: PM Modi To Attend 15th G20 Summit On November 21-22 )

Initially, the DSSI was in force until the end of 2020. However, due to the continued liquidity pressures, the G20 had agreed to extend the DSSI by six more months. The G20 will examine in 2021 again to see if the economic and financial situation requires a further extension of the DSSI.



FM Smt. @nsitharaman shared that the #Debt Service Suspension Initiative is an important outcome under the Saudi Arabian Presidency delivered by #collective and coordinated efforts of all #G20 members. (3/6) pic.twitter.com/1kUCMPUfuY — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) November 20, 2020

How does the G20's Debt Service Suspension Initiative work?