Fundamentals Remain Quite Robust, Says Government After Moodys Lowers India Outlook

Credit ratings agency Moody's on Thursday changed its outlook on India's ratings to "negative" from "stable", citing increasing risks that the country's economic growth will remain lower than in the past. The downgrade comes about a month after the ratings agency lowered its growth forecast for India at a time when the economy registered its worst pace of expansion in more than six years amid low demand. The government however said India continues to be among the fastest growing major economies in the world and the country's “relative standing remains unaffected”.

In an official statement on Friday, the Finance Ministry said the fundamentals of the economy remain quite robust with inflation under check and bond yields low. India continues to offer strong prospects of growth in near and medium term.

