Profit
Home | Savings and Investments

Fixed Deposit (FD) Interest Rates: SBI Vs Yes Bank Vs HDFC Bank VS ICICI Bank

The fixed deposit accounts which have a lock-in period of five or 10 years also offer income tax benefit under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.

Savings And Investments | | Updated: August 02, 2018 17:35 IST
ixed deposit interest rates are also higher than those offered by savings accounts.

A fixed deposit (FD) is a financial instrument which offers guaranteed returns. In a fixed deposit account, money is deposited for a specific time, which varies from 7 days to ten years. Fixed deposit interest rates are also higher than those offered by savings accounts. Some fixed deposit accounts come with the facility of premature withdrawal while some have a compulsory lock-in period. Recently, State Bank of India, the largest lender of the country, revised its fixed deposit interest rates, across various maturities, amounts and for both general and senior citizens. 

Here is a comparison of fixed deposit (FD) rates offered by State Bank of India (SBI), Yes Bank, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank:

Fixed deposit (FD) rates offered by State Bank of India (Below Rs. 1 crore):

Revised For Public from July 30, 2018:

TermInterest rate for general public (% per annum)Interest rate for senior citizens (% per annum)
46 days to 179 days6.256.75
180 days to 210 days6.356.85
211 days to less than 1 year6.46.9
1 year to less than 2 year6.77.2
2 years to less than 3 years6.757.25
3 years to less than 5 years6.87.3
5 years and up to 10 years6.857.35

Fixed deposit (FD) rates offered by Yes Bank:

PeriodRates for < 1 Crore w.e.f 5th June 2018
Regular Interest RatesSenior Citizen Interest Rates
7 to 45 days5.00%5.50%
46 to 90 days7.00%7.50%
3 months to < 6 months6.90%7.40%
6 months to < 9 months6.70%7.20%
9 months to < 1 Year6.70%7.20%
1 Years to <= 10 years*7.10%7.60%
Special Rates
12 Months 10 Days to 12 Months 20 Days7.40%7.90%
18 Months 8 Days to 18 Months 18 Days7.50%8.00%
36 Months 10 Days to 36 Months 20 Days7.25%7.75%

 

Fixed deposit (FD) rates offered by HDFC Bank (Less than Rs. 1 crore):

 Rate of Interest (% p.a.) w.e.f July 6, 2018
TenureInterest rate for general publicInterest rate for senior citizen
7 - 14 days3.50%4.00%
15 - 29 days4.25%4.75%
30 - 45 days5.75%6.25%
46 - 60 days6.25%6.75%
61 - 90 days6.25%6.75%
91 days - 6 months6.25%6.75%
6 months 1 day- 6 months 3 days6.35%6.85%
6 months 4 days6.35%6.85%
6 months 5 days- 9 months6.40%6.90%
9 months 1 day- 9 months 3 days6.40%6.90%
9 months 4 days6.40%6.90%
9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days6.40%6.90%
9 months 16 days6.40%6.90%
9 months 17 days < 1 Year6.40%6.90%
1 Year6.85%7.35%
1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days6.65%7.15%
1 year 4 days6.65%7.15%
1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days6.65%7.15%
1 Year 16 days6.65%7.15%
1 year 17 days - 2 Years7.00%7.50%
2 years 1day - 2 Years 15 days7.00%7.50%
2 Years 16 days7.00%7.50%
2 years 17 days - 3 Years7.00%7.50%
3 years 1day - 5 years7.00%7.50%
5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years6.00%6.50%
8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years6.00%6.50%
(Source: hdfcbank.com)

 

Fixed deposit (FD) rates offered by ICICI Bank:

Interest rates on Domestic, NRO & NRE deposits (Less than Rs 1 crore)

 Rate of Interest (% p.a.) w.e.f June 07, 2018
TenureGeneral publicSenior Citizen
7 days to 14 days44.5
15 days to 29 days4.254.75
30 days to 45 days5.56
46 days to 60 days5.756.25
61 days to 90 days66.5
91 days to 120 days66.5
121 days to 184 days66.5
185 days to 289 days6.256.75
290 days to less than 1 year6.57
1 year to 389 days6.67.1
390 days to 2 years6.757.25
2 years 1 day upto 5 years77.5
5 years 1 day upto 10 years77.5
5 Years Tax saver FD(Max upto Rs. 1.50 lac)77.5
(Source: icicibank.com)

 

