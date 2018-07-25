Tax-Saving Fixed Deposits' Interest Rates Of SBI, HDFC Bank And Others

Tax-saving fixed deposits help you save on income tax outgo.

Fixed deposits or FDs, the fixed income instruments which are highly popular among customers, are of two types: regular FDs with the facility of premature withdrawal and tax-saving FDs which do not have the facility of premature withdrawal. Fixed deposits with premature withdrawal facility, however, do not offer income tax benefits. Tax-saving fixed deposits help you save on income tax outgo. However, tax-saving fixed deposits come with a lock-in period of five or 10 years. The deadline for filing income tax returns (ITR) for assessment year 2018-19 is round the corner (July 31).

If you did not make any tax-saving investments in the last fiscal, you should make some wise choices this year to invest your money in tax-saving schemes like fixed deposits for tenures of five or 10 years. These fixed deposits also offer attractive interest rates.

Consider this: a five-year tax-saving fixed deposit in State Bank of India (SBI) fetches you an interest rate of 6.75 per cent. As compared to this, a five-year fixed deposit with ICICI Bank offers an interest rate of 7 per cent.

Given below are fixed deposit interest rates of 10 major banks including SBI, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank:

(All figures in per cent)



Banks 5-year 10-year SBI 6.75 6.75 HDFC Bank 6 6 ICICI Bank 7 7 PNB 6.25 6.25 Axis Bank 7% 7% Kotak Mahindra Bank 6.5 6.5 YES Bank 7.1 7.1 Bank of Baroda 6.7 6.6 IDBI Bank 6.75 6 RBL Bank 7.25 7.25

(Fixed deposit interest rates mentioned above are for deposits below Rs 1 crore as mentioned on the banks' websites.)

Fixed deposits per se are a popular savings instrument. A fixed deposit can be created easily even online. Most banks offer this facility.

Post offices also offer the facility of a fixed deposit account.

Small Finance banks like AU Small Finance Bank and Suryoday Bank also offer fixed deposit accounts.