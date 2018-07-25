Tax-Saving Fixed Deposits' Interest Rates Of SBI, HDFC Bank And Others

Fixed deposits or FDs, the fixed income instruments which are highly popular among customers, are of two types: regular FDs with the facility of premature withdrawal and tax-saving FDs which do not have the facility of premature withdrawal. Fixed deposits with premature withdrawal facility, however, do not offer income tax benefits. Tax-saving fixed deposits help you save on income tax outgo. However, tax-saving fixed deposits come with a lock-in period of five or 10 years. The deadline for filing income tax returns (ITR) for assessment year 2018-19 is round the corner (July 31).
If you did not make any tax-saving investments in the last fiscal, you should make some wise choices this year to invest your money in tax-saving schemes like fixed deposits for tenures of five or 10 years. These fixed deposits also offer attractive interest rates.
Consider this: a five-year tax-saving fixed deposit in State Bank of India (SBI) fetches you an interest rate of 6.75 per cent. As compared to this, a five-year fixed deposit with ICICI Bank offers an interest rate of 7 per cent.
Given below are fixed deposit interest rates of 10 major banks including SBI, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank:
(All figures in per cent)
|Banks
|5-year
|10-year
|SBI
|6.75
|6.75
|HDFC Bank
|6
|6
|ICICI Bank
|7
|7
|PNB
|6.25
|6.25
|Axis Bank
|7%
|7%
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|6.5
|6.5
|YES Bank
|7.1
|7.1
|Bank of Baroda
|6.7
|6.6
|IDBI Bank
|6.75
|6
|RBL Bank
|7.25
|7.25
(Fixed deposit interest rates mentioned above are for deposits below Rs 1 crore as mentioned on the banks' websites.)
Fixed deposits per se are a popular savings instrument. A fixed deposit can be created easily even online. Most banks offer this facility.
Post offices also offer the facility of a fixed deposit account.
Small Finance banks like AU Small Finance Bank and Suryoday Bank also offer fixed deposit accounts.