NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Savings and Investments

Fixed Deposit (FD) Interest Rates: Here's What Public And Private Sector Banks Pay

FDs require investors to make a lump-sum investment for a pre-specified tenure and enable them to earn a fixed interest rate until that given period.

Savings And Investments | | Updated: March 01, 2019 12:37 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Fixed Deposit (FD) Interest Rates: Here's What Public And Private Sector Banks Pay

Customers can avail fixed deposits from a minimum of seven days to 10 years.


Fixed deposit (FD) accounts offer higher returns as compared to savings accounts. FDs require investors to make a lump-sum investment for a pre-specified tenure and enable them to earn a fixed interest rate until that given period. Customers can avail fixed deposits from a minimum of seven days to 10 years. Interest payout frequencies that a customer can choose with fixed deposits are monthly, quarterly or at maturity. Most leading banks today, from public sector State Bank of India (SBI) to private sector peers HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, offer an interest rate ranging from 3.50 per cent to 7.90 per cent for a tenure of one year, according to an analysis of interest rates displayed on their websites.

Given below are the latest interest rates offered by SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and IndusInd Bank on fixed deposits (FDs):

State Bank of India (SBI)

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 2 crore, according to the bank's website - sbi.co.in:

TenorsRevised For Public w.e.f. 22.02.2019Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 22.02.2019
7 days to 45 days5.75%6.25%
46 days to 179 days6.25%6.75%
180 days to 210 days6.35%6.85%
211 days to less than 1 year6.4%6.9%
1 year to less than 2 year6.8%7.3%
2 years to less than 3 years6.8%7.3%
3 years to less than 5 years6.8%7.3%
5 years and up to 10 years6.85%7.35%
(Source: sbi.co.in)

 

HDFC Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 1 crore with effect from November 6, 2018 according to the bank's website - hdfcbank.com:

PeriodInterest rate on FD less than Rs. 1 Crore
 General publicSenior citizen
7 - 14 days3.50%4.00%
15 - 29 days4.25%4.75%
30 - 45 days5.75%6.25%
46 - 60 days6.25%6.75%
61 - 90 days6.25%6.75%
91 days - 6 months6.25%6.75%
6 months 1 day- 6 months 3 days6.75%7.25%
6 months 4 days6.75%7.25%
6 months 5 days- 9 months6.75%7.25%
9 months 1 day- 9 months 3 days7.10%7.60%
9 months 4 days7.10%7.60%
9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days7.10%7.60%
9 months 16 days7.10%7.60%
9 months 17 days < 1 Year7.10%7.60%
1 Year7.30%7.80%
1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days7.30%7.80%
1 year 4 days7.30%7.80%
1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 days7.30%7.80%
1 Year 16 days7.30%7.80%
1 year 17 days - 2 Years7.30%7.80%
2 years 1 day - 2 Years 15 days7.40%7.90%
2 Years 16 days7.40%7.90%
2 years 17 days - 3 Years7.40%7.90%
3 years 1 day - 5 years7.25%7.75%
5 Years 1 day - 8 Years6.50%7.00%
8 Years 1 day - 10 Years6.50%7.00%
(Source: hdfcbank.com)

 

ICICI Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 1 crore, according to the bank's website - icicibank.com:

Rate of Interest (% p.a.) w.e.f November 15, 2018
Tenure PeriodGeneralSenior Citizen
7 days to 14 days4%4.5%
15 days to 29 days4.25%4.75%
30 days to 45 days5.5%6%
46 days to 60 days6%6.5%
61 days to 90 days6.25%6.75%
91 days to 120 days6.25%6.75%
121 days to 184 days6.25%6.75%
185 days to 289 days6.5%7%
290 days to less than 1 year6.75%7.25%
1 year to 389 days6.9%7.4%
390 days to 2 years7.1%7.6%
2 years 1 day up to 3 years7.5%8%
3 years 1 day up to 5 years7.25%7.75%
5 years 1 day up to 10 years7%7.5%
5 years Tax saver FD (max up to Rs. 1.50 lakh)7.25%7.75%
(Source: icicibank.com)

IndusInd Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 1 crore, according to the bank's website - indusind.com:

Maturity periodRates p.a.(%) on deposits less than 1 crore
7 days to 14 days3.75%
15 days to 30 days4.25%
31 days to 45 days5.75%
46 days to 60 days6%
61 days to 90 days6.25%
91 days to 120 days6.50%
121 days to 180 days6.75%
181 days to 210 days7.25%
211 days to 269 days7.25%
270 days or below 1 years7.50%
1 Years to 1 Years 2 Months8%
Above 1 Years 2 Months to below 2 Years8%
2 years to below 2 years 6 Months7.50%
2 years 6 Months to below 2 years 9 Months7.50%
2 years 9 Months to below 3 years7.50%
3 years to below 61 month7.50%
61 month and above7.25%
Indus Tax Saver Scheme (5 years)7.50%

An additional interest rate of 0.50 per cent over and above the rates is applicable for fixed deposits of senior citizens for value below Rs 1 crore, noted the bank on its website.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

fixed deposit (FD) interest ratesFixed deposit (FD)

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IAF PilotAbhinandan VarthamanAbhinandan Varthaman NewsSushma SwarajIndia PakUSLive TVEntertainment NewsPNR StatusMWC 2019Videocon D2HSamsung M30Redmi Note 7Redmi Note 7 ProAbhinandan Parents

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top