NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Your Money

Latest FD Interest Rates Paid By SBI On Deposits Up To Rs 2 Crore: Key Things To Know

The fixed deposit accounts which have a lock-in period of five or 10 years also offer income tax benefit under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961

Your Money | | Updated: February 27, 2019 14:37 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Latest FD Interest Rates Paid By SBI On Deposits Up To Rs 2 Crore: Key Things To Know

The interest rates on fixed deposits are revised from time to time.


State Bank of India or SBI provides a range of fixed deposit maturities from seven days to 10 years. SBI, the country's largest lender, provides interest rates to the tune of 5.75-6.85 per cent to the general public on fixed deposit (FD) up to Rs 2 crore, according to its website, sbi.co.in. These interest rates on fixed deposits up to Rs 2 crore are applicable with effect from February 22, 2019, according to the SBI website. The bank pays slightly higher returns to senior citizen customers. In the same range of maturities, the bank pays interest at the rate of 6.25-7.35 per cent on FDs up to Rs 2 crore, according to its portal.

Given below are the latest interest rates paid by SBI on fixed deposits (FD) up to Rs 2 crore: 

TenorsExisting for Public w.e.f. 28.11.2018Revised For Public w.e.f. 22.02.2019Existing for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 28.11.2018Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 22.02.2019
7 days to 45 days5.755.756.256.25
46 days to 179 days6.256.256.756.75
180 days to 210 days6.356.356.856.85
211 days to less than 1 year6.46.46.96.9
1 year to less than 2 year6.86.87.37.3
2 years to less than 3 years6.86.87.37.3
3 years to less than 5 years6.86.87.37.3
5 years and up to 10 years6.856.857.357.35

The fixed deposit accounts which have a lock-in period of five or 10 years also offer income tax benefit under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

Commercial banks from time to time revise the interest rates applicable to their FDs. Last week, private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank and Axis Bank revised their fixed deposit interest rates applicable to term deposits up to Rs 1 crore.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

SBI FD ratesSBI revised FD rates

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IAF StrikesPakistan BudgamShopian EncounterLive TVHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusMWC 2019Videocon D2HSamsung M30WhatsAppRedmi Note 7

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top