Latest FD Interest Rates Paid By SBI On Deposits Up To Rs 2 Crore: Key Things To Know

The interest rates on fixed deposits are revised from time to time.

State Bank of India or SBI provides a range of fixed deposit maturities from seven days to 10 years. SBI, the country's largest lender, provides interest rates to the tune of 5.75-6.85 per cent to the general public on fixed deposit (FD) up to Rs 2 crore, according to its website, sbi.co.in. These interest rates on fixed deposits up to Rs 2 crore are applicable with effect from February 22, 2019, according to the SBI website. The bank pays slightly higher returns to senior citizen customers. In the same range of maturities, the bank pays interest at the rate of 6.25-7.35 per cent on FDs up to Rs 2 crore, according to its portal.

Given below are the latest interest rates paid by SBI on fixed deposits (FD) up to Rs 2 crore: