'Delete' Facebook, Says WhatsApp Co-Founder Brian Acton

It is time. #deletefacebook— Brian Acton (@brianacton) March 20, 2018
Earlier on Tuesday, UK's data protection watchdog sought a court warrant to search the London headquarters of the political data analytics consultancy that worked with Donald Trump's election team and allegedly harvested Facebook profiles of US voters to influence their choices at the ballot box.
The UK Information Commissioner also ordered the auditors hired by Facebook to stand down when they visited the Cambridge Analytica headquarters. Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook bought WhatsApp for $19 billion in 2014 but Acton remained with the company for several years before quitting to start "Signal Foundation" earlier in 2018.
Last month, Acton invested $50 million into "Signal", an independent alternative to hugely-popular WhatsApp. Another WhatsApp co-founder, Jan Koum, still leads the company and sits on Facebook's board.
