Facebook Loses $40 Billion Of Market Value After Alleged Data Breach: 5 Things To Know

However, Cambridge Analytica has denied media reports that it misused Facebook data.

The world's-largest social media company Facebook suffered the biggest one-day drop of its stocks by seven per cent on Wall Street late on Monday in four years following reported data leakage of its 50 million users for alleged political purposes, said a report by news agency Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) report. Facebook shares closed down nearly 7 per cent on Monday, wiping nearly $40 billion of its market value. Facebook's stock tumbled after media reported that the data was inappropriately used by a British data analysis company, Cambridge Analytica, in activities allegedly connected with US President Donald Trump during his 2016 presidential campaign.