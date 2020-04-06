Need To Rectify Provident Birth Record? Here's How You Can Use Your Aadhaar

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has issued revised instructions to its field offices to facilitate the rectification of birth records for provident fund (PF) subscribers. This is applicable for EPFO members who need to rectify their birth record in order to make their Universal Account Number (UAN) compliant with Know Your Customer (KYC) regulations. In a statement released on Sunday, the retirement fund body said the date of birth (DoB) recorded in Aadhaar "will now be accepted as valid proof of date of birth for the purpose of rectification".

The difference between the two dates has to be less than three years, the EPFO said. "PF subscribers can submit the correction requests online," the EPFO said. The move is aimed at extending the availability and reach of online services in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This will enable the EPFO to validate the date of birth of members online with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) "instantaneously, thus authenticating and reducing the processing time of change requests", the PF body said.

The EPFO - the provider of the Employees' Provident Fund, a pension scheme for salaried persons in the country -also instructed its field offices to expedite the disposal of online requests, enabling PF members in financial distress to apply online for availing a non-refundable advance from corpus.

On Monday, India entered the 13th day of a 21-day countrywide lockdown imposed by the government to fight the coronavirus pandemic.