Covid-19: The government last week announced withdrawal of up to 75 per cent of the amount standing to member's credit in the employee provident fund.

Government Eases Provident Fund Rules. Here's How To Request An Online Withdrawal

The government will pay EPF contribution for both the employer and employee.

The government last week announced withdrawal of up to 75 per cent of the amount standing to member's credit in the employee provident fund (EPF) account or basic wages and dearness allowance for three months, whichever is less, in the event of outbreak of pandemic Covid-19. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also said that for the next three months, the government will pay EPF contribution for both the employer and employee. However, the benefit will only be extended to organisations employing up to 100 workers and 90 per cent of whom earn less than Rs 15,000 a month.

Here's how you can apply for a provident fund (PF) withdrawal online:

  1. If an individual wants to withdraw 75 per cent from the non-refundable advance component of Employees Provident Fund (EPF) or three months of wages, whichever is less, then the individual needs to log in to the provident fund's members portal https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in.

  2. After logging in to the portal, the member has to click on claim (Form 31) from the online service drop down.

  3. After clicking on claim the individual needs to verify last four digits of his or her account number.

  4. After verifying the last four digits of account the member needs to click on proceed for online claim on the bottom of the page, the members will be redirected to online PF withdrawal form.

  5. On the next page, the member needs to select for PF Advance (Form 31) from the drop down tab of "I want to apply for". In the next field of "Purpose for which advance is required", the member needs to select "Outbreak of Pandemic (Covid-19)" from the drop down tab.

  6. After filling all the necessary fields, the member needs to upload scanned copy of cheque on which the IFSC code and name should be visible and scanned image should be readable.

  7. The cheque needs to be uploaded in an image (JPEG) file in the size of 100-500 kb.

  8. After uploading the cheque, the member needs to check the radio button which says, "I am applying for this claim using my Aadhaar credentials. Certified that the particulars are true to the best of my knowledge. I further certify that I have gone through the data seeded in UAN Portal against my UAN and found all data, Bank Account Details (Bank Account and IFSC) and Aadhaar number, PAN to be correct and these belong to me. Please make the payment into the bank account mentioned in the UAN Portal."

  9. The member later needs to click on the tab "Get Aadhaar OTP" and enter the OTP received on the member's Aadhaar linked mobile number.

  10. As per the members' portal, the provident fund will be credited to the members savings bank account within three working days.



