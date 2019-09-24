Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) Interest Rate Raised To 8.65% For 2018-19

The government has notified 8.65 per cent interest rate on employees' provident fund (EPF) for 2018-19. The interest amount will now be credited into the accounts of over 6 crore subscribers of retirement fund body Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO). In an EPF account, the employee contributes 12 per cent of the salary whereas an equal amount is contributed by the employer, according to the EPF website - epfindia.gov.in.

The Central Board of Trustees -- the apex decision-making body of the EPFO -- had approved 8.65 per cent interest rate for the last fiscal on February 21 this year.

The proposal was sent for the concurrence of the finance ministry, and the labour ministry was waiting for its approval.

Currently, the EPFO has been settling EPF withdrawal claims at 8.55 per cent interest rate, approved for 2017-18. Now, the EPFO will settle accounts on higher rate of 8.65 per cent for 2018-19.

Last month, retirement fund body EPFO approved a proposal to restore a provision for commutation, or advance part-withdrawal, withdrawn by the EPFO in 2009 under the Employees' Pension Scheme.

