Domestic Cooking Gas Cylinder To Cost Over Rs 1,000 After Latest Hike

LPG Price Hike: Non-subsidised LPG now costs Rs 1,003 per 14.2-kg cylinder in Delhi.

Domestic cooking gas LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) prices has been increased by Rs 3.50 per cylinder on Thursday. This is the second hike in May, taking LPG price above the Rs 1,000-mark.

Non-subsidised cooking gas now costs Rs 1,003 per 14.2-kg cylinder in the national capital, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.

The hike comes on the back of a Rs 50 per cylinder increase effected on May 7. Prior to that, prices were raised by the same amount on March 22.

On May 1, the prices of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders were raised by a steep Rs 102.50 to Rs 2,355.50.

In Delhi, the 19-kg commercial cylinder now costs 2355.50, while the price stands at Rs 2,307 in Mumbai.

Costs of LPG cylinders vary across cities due to value-added tax (VAT) and other taxes.

The price hike in gas cylinders comes when fuel rates are above the Rs 100 per litre-mark in several states.

The rates continue to rise on the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine war and global supply concerns.