Commercial LPG Cylinder Price Hiked, To Cost Rs 2,355.50

Price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has been hiked by Rs 102.50 today on Sunday, May 1. It will now cost Rs 2,355.50, up from earlier price of Rs 2,253.

In addition to this, the cost of a 5-kg LPG cylinder is now Rs 655.

Earlier on April 1, the price of the 19-kg commercial LPG was raised by Rs 250 per cylinder to Rs 2,253. While on March 1, the commercial LPG was increased by Rs 105.

Price of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) was also hiked today by 3.22 per cent, which was the ninth straight increase this year - to an all-time high, reflecting a surge in global energy prices

ATF price was hiked by Rs 3,649.13 per kilolitre, or 3.22 per cent.