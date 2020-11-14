Diwali 2020: Sensex, Nifty Hit Record Highs In Special Muhurat Trading Session

However, the markets trimmed initial gains close to the end of the session. At 7:12 pm, the Sensex traded 169.01 points - or 0.39 per cent - higher at 43,612.01 while the Nifty was up 54.10 points - or 0.43 per cent - at 12,774.05. (Also Read: What Muhurat Trading Is All About)

Bharat Petroleum, Tata Motors, Eicher Motors, Bajaj Finserv and Tata Steel, trading between 1.66 per cent and 4.34 per cent higher, were the top gainers in the Nifty basket.

All stocks but four in the 50-scrip benchmark index enjoyed gains in the special Muhurat trading session, which will end at 7:30 pm. (Also Read: Here Are Brokerage's Top Picks For Diwali 2020)

The Nifty Bank index - which tracks stocks of 12 major lenders in the country - jumped 1 per cent during the session, led by strong gains in SBI, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and IndusInd Bank. Financial stocks have a weightage of almost 36 per cent in the Nifty 50 index.

Market breadth was highly positive with an advance-decline ratio of nearly 3:1, as 1,714 shares on the BSE rose against 477 that fell.

This week, the government unveiled Atmanirbhar Bharat 3.0 stimulus measures worth Rs 2.65 lakh crore to rescue the economy out of a historic contraction caused by the coronavirus pandemic. (Also Read: Jobs, Credit, Farm Focus In Nirmala Sitharaman's Atmanirbhar Bharat 3.0)

The markets have recently broken a series of records amid a broader global surge in risk appetite on optimism around a coronavirus vaccine.

Robust corporate earnings by many large-cap companies including SBI, HDFC Bank, Indian Oil, Larsen & Toubro and Bharti Airtel, highlighting a recovery in businesses impacted by COVID-19, have also boosted investor sentiment.

Both Sensex and Nifty have recovered two-thirds of losses registered in March, as the country entered the world's biggest lockdown, to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, which has pushed economies and businesses into a tailspin.