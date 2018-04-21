Petrol Price Skyrockets To A New 55-Month High, Diesel Price Jumps To An All-Time High Petrol price rose by 13 paise on Saturday, while diesel price rose by 15 paise to touch Rs 65.46 a litre

The petrol and diesel prices tend to fluctuate on a daily basis since the state-owned oil companies that include Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, in June last year had renounced the 15-year practice of revising rates on the fortnightly basis and adopted a daily prices revision system to reflect changes.

Metros Non-Branded Petrol Prices (Rs) On 21/4/2018 Rates on 20/4/2018 Mar-31 Dec-31 Delhi 74.21 74.07 73.55 69.97 Kolkata 76.91 76.77 76.26 72.72 Mumbai 82.06 81.92 81.41 77.87 Chennai 76.99 76.84 76.29 72.53 Metros Non-Branded Diesel Prices (Rs) On 21/4/2018 Rates on 20/4/2018 Mar-31 Dec-31 Delhi 65.46 65.27 64.4 59.64 Kolkata 68.16 67.97 67.09 62.3 Mumbai 69.7 69.5 68.58 63.27 Chennai 69.06 68.86 67.93 62.83

The central government has raised excise duty nine times between November 2014 and January 2016 to shore up finances despite the fact that the global oil, to which domestic oil prices are linked, during this period. In all, duty on petrol rate was hiked by Rs 11.77 per litre and that on diesel by 13.47 a litre in those 15 months that helped government's excise mop up more than double to Rs 242,000 crore in 2016-17 from Rs 99,000 crore in 2014-15.



The government had slashed excise duty by Rs 2 per litre in October 2017, when petrol price reached Rs 70.88 per litre in Delhi. Following this, diesel prices came down to Rs 56.89 per litre and petrol to Rs 68.38 per litre. However, a global rally in crude prices pushed domestic fuel prices far higher than those levels.



