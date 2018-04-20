Petrol Prices Rise To 55-Month High, Diesel At Costliest Ever

Since the start of this year, in top cities, petrol prices have risen by over Rs 4 per litre.

Metros Non-Branded Petrol Prices (Rs) On 20/4/2018 Rates on 19/4/2018 Delhi 74.08 74.07 Kolkata 76.78 76.77 Mumbai 81.93 81.92 Chennai 76.85 76.84 Metros Non-Branded Diesel Prices (Rs) On 20/4/2018 Rates on 19/4/2018 Delhi 65.31 65.27 Kolkata 68.01 67.97 Mumbai 69.54 69.5 Chennai 68.9 68.86

Petrol and diesel prices continued to rise, hitting multi-year highs, amid an upward trend in global crude prices. Petrol prices were raised marginally by 1 paisa on Friday, while diesel prices went up by 4 paise. Petrol prices retailed at Rs 74.08 per litre in Delhi, the highest since September 2013, according to Indian Oil website. In Kolkata petrol today retailed at Rs 76.78, in Mumbai at Rs 81.93 and in Chennai at Rs 76.85. Diesel prices were raised today by 4 paise. In Delhi, diesel retailed at record high of Rs 65.31, according to Indian Oil website. In Kolkata, diesel rates were at 68.01, in Mumbai at Rs 69.54 and in Chennai at Rs 68.9.Global oil prices have risen to their highest since late 2014 built on the ongoing drawdowns in global supply. Brent crude futures were today steady at $73.78 a barrel. Also supporting global crude prices is the possibility that the United States might reimpose sanctions on Iran, OPEC's third-largest producer, which could result in further supply reductions.

Since the start of this month, petrol prices have gone up by over 50 paise in major cities. And diesel by over 90 paise.



Since the start of this year, in top cities, petrol prices have risen by over Rs 4 per litre. And diesel by Rs 5-6 per litre.

