Retail Inflation Rises To 4.87% In May; April Industrial Output Up 4.9% The annual consumer inflation rose to 4.87 per cent in May as compared to 4.58 per cent in April, government data showed on Tuesday.

Share EMAIL PRINT Retail Inflation as forecast by analysts in a poll by Reuters, was likely to increase to 4.83% in May.



In separate data released by the government, industrial output rose to 4.9 per cent in April as compared to a five-month low of 4.4 per cent that it hit in March. In a poll conducted by Reuters economists had forecast 5.2 per cent growth in output compared with a 4.6 per cent year-over-year increase in March. As per the data released by the Central Statistics Office of the Ministry of Statistics and Programming, the manufacturing sector, which constitutes more than 77 per cent of the index of industrial production, grew 5.2 per cent; mining rose 5.1 per cent and electricity contributed 2.1 per cent as compared to April 2017.



Last week, the



The annual consumer inflation rose to a four-month high of 4.87 per cent in May as compared to 4.58 per cent in April, provisional government data showed on Tuesday. The annual retail inflation in April 2017 stood at 2.99 per cent. Analysts in a poll by news agency Reuters had forecast an increase in retail inflation to 4.83 per cent in May. May is the seventh month in a row in which retail inflation is higher than the central bank's medium-term target of 4 per cent. In separate data released by the government, industrial output rose to 4.9 per cent in April as compared to a five-month low of 4.4 per cent that it hit in March. In a poll conducted by Reuters economists had forecast 5.2 per cent growth in output compared with a 4.6 per cent year-over-year increase in March. As per the data released by the Central Statistics Office of the Ministry of Statistics and Programming, the manufacturing sector, which constitutes more than 77 per cent of the index of industrial production, grew 5.2 per cent; mining rose 5.1 per cent and electricity contributed 2.1 per cent as compared to April 2017.Last week, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had marginally revised upwards its inflation projection for the fiscal 2019 on strong crude oil prices in the global market. The RBI had revised CPI inflation for 2018-19 to 4.8-4.9 per cent in first half of the fiscal and 4.7 per cent in the latter, including the impact of house rent allowance (HRA) for central government employees, with risks tilted to the upside. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter