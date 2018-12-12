Consumer Inflation Eases To Lowest Level In Nearly A Year-And-A-Half

Retail inflation is determined by Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Consumer inflation eased to 2.33 per cent in November, provisional data from the government showed on Wednesday. That marked the lowest level of consumer inflation recorded since 1.46 per cent in June last year. Determined by Consumer Price Index (CPI), the rate of increase in prices was better than economists' estimates. Retail inflation was expected at 2.80 per cent in November in a poll of 40 economists, according to news agency Reuters. Consumer inflation stood at a final 3.38 per cent in the previous month, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) said in its statement.

November marked the fourth consecutive month in which inflation was within the Reserve Bank of India's medium-term goal of 4 per cent. Wednesday's data supported the central bank's decision to hold interest rates in its policy statement earlier this month.

The central bank, which tracks CPI primarily to decide its monetary policy, had in its December 9 lowered its consumer inflation projection to 2.7-3.2 per cent for the second half of the current fiscal year, citing normal monsoon and moderate food prices. The RBI had maintained status quo in monetary policy announcement, leaving the key interest rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent.

Separate data on Wednesday showed growth in factory activity, measured by Index of Industrial Production (IIP), was at a better-than-expected 8.1 per cent in October. Industrial output growth was expected at 5.7 per cent for the month, according to the Reuters poll.