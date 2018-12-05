RBI Keeps Key Lending Rate Unchanged, Meets Economists' Expectations: 10 Points

The stock markets weakened further after release of the RBI policy statement

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday kept the repo rate steady, meeting economists' projections. The repo rate, or the key interest rate at which the central bank lends short-term funds to commercial banks, stood at 6.5 per cent, said the RBI's policy statement. Wednesday's decision came days after official data showed that gross domestic product (GDP) growth had slowed down to 7.1 per cent in July-September from a more than two-year high of 8.2 per cent in the previous quarter. The RBI has so far raised the repo rate twice this year.