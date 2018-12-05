NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
RBI Keeps Key Lending Rate Unchanged, Meets Economists' Expectations: 10 Points

In its policy statement in October, the RBI had kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent.

Economy | | Updated: December 05, 2018 15:22 IST
The stock markets weakened further after release of the RBI policy statement

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday kept the repo rate steady, meeting economists' projections. The repo rate, or the key interest rate at which the central bank lends short-term funds to commercial banks, stood at 6.5 per cent, said the RBI's policy statement. Wednesday's decision came days after official data showed that gross domestic product (GDP) growth had slowed down to 7.1 per cent in July-September from a more than two-year high of 8.2 per cent in the previous quarter. The RBI has so far raised the repo rate twice this year.
Here are 10 things to know about RBI's latest policy review:
  1. The RBI also maintained its stance at "calibrated tightening", ruling out the possibility of any reduction in the key lending rate for now.
  2. "Volatility indicators for crude oil prices, financial markets have not softened... crude oil prices declined by 30 per cent since their peak in October," said Governor Urjit Patel said, in a press conference held after the release of the policy statement. (Also read: GDP growth rate lowest in 3 quarters)
  3. While all six members of the Monetary Policy Committee voted to keep the rates on hold, one member, Ravindra H Dholakia, voted to change the stance to “neutral”, according to the statement.
  4. The stock markets weakened further after release of the RBI policy statement, amid cautious trade. The Sensex declined more than 300 points, or 0.8 per cent, while the Nifty traded near 10,760. The rupee declined as much as 26 paise against the dollar to hit 70.75 at the day's weakest point, and was on course to finish lower for a third session in a row.
  5. Economists welcomed the RBI's status quo on rates. "We believe that the RBI is likely to change stance to 'neutral' in early 2019. We perceive that India is slowly entering into a low inflation, slowing growth quadrant… Our base case remains of a prolonged pause on repo rate,” said Aurodeep Nandi, India economist, Nomura Financial Advisory & Securities (India).
  6. The RBI lowered its consumer inflation projection to 2.7-3.2 per cent for the second half of the current fiscal year, citing normal monsoon and moderate food prices.
  7. Consumer inflation cooled off to a 13-month low of 3.31 per cent in October, comfortably within the RBI's medium-term target of 4 per cent. The RBI primarily tracks consumer inflation data while formulating the monetary policy.
  8. Wednesday marked the fifth bi-monthly policy statement for 2018-19, and the first since a debate with the government over the central bank's autonomy. The government has called for a change in the central bank's governance structure and setting up of panels to oversee its functioning.
  9. After a marathon board meeting with the government, the RBI last month decided to examine the Economic Capital Framework - the amount of surplus reserve a bank holds to tide over risks.
  10. The RBI has announced injection of Rs 40,000 crore worth of liquidity into the system this month. It has limited its bond purchases to Rs. 40,000 crore a month since October. It will buy government securities worth Rs 10,000 crore through open market operations on Thursday.


Trending

Highlights

1
Inflation projection lowered to 2.7-3.2% for second half of 2018-19
2
RBI rules out reduction in repo rate going forward
3
Central bank has raised repo rate twice so far this year
RBIRBI policyRBI monetary policy review
