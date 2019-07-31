Coffee Day Shares Plunge For 2nd Day After Owner's Body Found: 10 Points

VG Siddhartha was the founder of the Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) chain

Coffee Day Enterprises shares plunged 20 per cent on Wednesday. VG Siddhartha, founder of the Cafe Coffee Day chain, was found dead on Wednesday morning. The body of Mr Siddhartha, chairman and managing director of Coffee Day Enterprises, was found 36 hours after he went missing from a bridge near Mangaluru in Karnataka. Wednesday's trading session marked a second straight day of sharp losses in the Coffee Day stock. SICAL Logistics shares were also locked in the lower circuit at 20 per cent for a second straight session.