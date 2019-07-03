Larsen & Toubro Buys Controlling Stake In Mindtree

L&T will be categorised as a promoter in Mindtree, the company said.

Mindtree Ltd said on Wednesday that conglomerate Larsen & Toubro Ltd has acquired a 60.06 per cent stake in the Indian IT services company.

L&T will be categorised as a promoter in Mindtree, the company added.

The report comes within months of Mindtree rejecting a hostile takeover bid from L&T, saying that the plan was of no value for the company or its shareholders.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability